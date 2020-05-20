Auctioning of land parcels condemned

Condemning the government’s move to auction land parcels in the State as part of ‘Mission Build AP’, TDP MLA (Visakhapatnam East) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said that the YSRCP government should think of the future generations and needs. He visited a few sites near Kailasagiri area which the government had proposed to auction in first phase here on Wednesday.

“The government should think of future generations of Visakhapatnam region. What if there will be a need for a hospital or any other essential building in the future?” the MLA said.

He said that some parcels of land near the District Training Centre (DTC) and Police Quarters have been put up for auction in his constituency.