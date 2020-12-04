AU workshop on ‘scouring and erosion’

International Society for Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering (ISSMGE), Indian Geotechnical Society (IGS) in association with Department of Civil Engineering, Andhra University College of Engineering, will organise an online international workshop on ‘Scour and Erosion’ on December 16.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy released the brochure of the workshop here on Thursday.
The organisers said that the workshop is intended to create awareness and expose civil engineering professionals to the causes for soil erosion/scour and impart knowledge on various mitigation methods. A large number of participants are expected to participate in the event. The workshop brochure can be downloaded from AU’s website or the ISSMGE website. The registration for attending the event shall be done before December 12, they said.
