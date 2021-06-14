AU signs pact with IPTSE

The Andhra University and Intellectual Property Talent Search Examination (IPTSE) Academy signed an MOU during a webinar, here on Monday.

The MoU was signed by Prof. V. Krishna Mohan, Registrar of AU and Sourabh Sachdeva of IPTSE.

According to Prof. Krishna Mohan, the purpose of the MoU is to promote an IP culture in the academic institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

Under the MoU, IPTSE and Andhra University, which is the State’s IPR nodal agency, will organise workshops, seminars, webinars and training programmes for faculty members and students and prepare the students for the IP Olympiad Examination and offer internships to the students.

Delivering the inaugural address in the IP literacy drive webinar, AU Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy highlighted the various initiatives taken by the university to promote IP.

He also said that the university is making it mandatory to file IP applications for PhD students particularly for those who register for PhD from the industry.

Webinar coordinator Prof. H. Purushotham mentioned that there is a need for enhancing the IP Literacy rate to enhance the IP filings in the State.