Attacks on TDP workers reflect the low morale of YSRCP leadership, says Naidu

Ruling party leaders and police conniving with them will be taken to task after coming to power, he warns

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu taking part in the funeral procession of Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, at Uranduru village on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Ruling party leaders and police conniving with them will be taken to task after coming to power, he warns

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday warned that after coming to power in 2024, his government would take to task the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and the police personnel who “committed atrocities against the TDP workers.”

“I am ready to sacrifice my life for the safety of the party activists,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing the media here after calling on a party worker, who was allegedly beaten up by the ruling party workers, near Kallur, in Chittoor district recently.

Mr. Naidu said the morale of the YSRCP leadership was thoroughly shaken as people started revolting against it, unable to bear the atrocities any longer. “This is forcing the YSRCP leaders to resort to physical attacks on the TDP workers in connivance with the police,” he alleged.

“Despite the public mood against the ruling party, there is no change in the attitude of the police. After coming to power, we will verify all the records and none will be spared,” Mr. Naidu asserted.

Electoral alliances

Ridiculing the stand of the YSRCP against entering into alliance with other parties, Mr. Naidu said it was Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy who had formed a ‘Mahakutami’ with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the Left parties.

“Now, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is speaking against alliances,” Mr. Naidu said.

Referring to the reiteration of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan in Nandyal that the “anti-incumbency votes will not be allowed to split,” and his indication of possible political alliances in that direction, Mr. Naidu said, “I can’t respond hastily. But, we will thoroughly discuss it and take a proper decision.”

‘Bojjala’s death a personal loss’

Earlier, Mr. Naidu reached Uranduru village of Srikalahasti mandal and took part in the funeral rites of former Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, who had passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday.

TDP leaders and activists from Chittoor, Tirupati, and Nellore districts were present in large numbers.

Mr. Naidu carried the mortal remains of Gopalakrishna Reddy, and said his demise was a great loss to the party and to him personally.

From Srikalahasti, Mr. Naidu arrived here in the afternoon and called on the family members of V. Sundara Naidu, a noted personality in the poultry industry, who had passed away last week, at his residence at Reddigunta.