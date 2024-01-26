Attacks on Dalits have increased in the last five years in Andhra Pradesh, alleges State Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila

January 26, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on January 26 (Friday) accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of inaction over “growing attacks on Dalits and absence of social justice” in the State.

Speaking after unfurling the Tricolour on the occasion of the Republic Day at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, Ms. Sharmila said this important day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India that gives all citizens equal rights.

“Regional party leaders have become autocrats in some States, making the common man’s life miserable.”Y.S. Sharmila APCC president

“But regional party leaders have become autocrats in some States, making the common man’s life miserable,” she alleged.

Ms. Sharmila said the architect of the Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar, had striven for ushering in social justice.

“The governments have been installing mammoth statues of Dr. Ambedkar and calling it the Statue of Social Justice, but justice continues to elude the lower strata of society in reality,” she said.

‘Sub-plan funds diverted’

Ms. Sharmila further alleged that the attacks on Dalits in the last five years in the State increased. “People who try to question the government’s failures are being harassed and jailed. The SC/ST sub-plan funds have been diverted,” she said, demanding that this should stop, and averred that only the Congress party could stop this.

She urged people not to vote for the parties that “cannot bring Special Category Status (SCS), ensure completion of the Polavaram project and fulfil other promises made at the time of bifurcation” in the forthcoming elections.

‘Allegations baseless’

Referring to the allegations made by former YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Konda Raghava Reddy that after the arrest of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2012, his wife Y.S. Bharati wanted to embarked on a padayatra to drum up support for her husband but Ms. Sharmila grabbed the opportunity and offered to take up the yatra instead, the APCC chief said her mother Vijayamma was a part of the discussion, and therefore she could testify against this “baseless allegation.”

“I was asked to take up the yatra and I obliged,” Ms. Sharmila reiterated, and refuted the charge that she and her husband had approached Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking a favour to earn illicit money.

“After Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister, I have never visited him alone, or with my husband. I visited him only during family occasions, that too along with my mother,” she clarified, and challenged Mr. Raghava Reddy to prove the charge.

Referring to the issue of ‘YSR legacy’, Ms. Sharmila asserted, “Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s blood runs in me. I don’t need certificate from anybody.” She said she joined the Congress party to work sincerely and realise the goals her father had set out for.

Congress Working Committee member N. Raghuveera Reddy, former Union Ministers Pallam Raju and J.D. Seelam, special invitee to the CWC Gidugu Rudra Raju, senior party leaders N. Thulasi Reddy, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, and Koppula Raju were present.