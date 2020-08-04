‘Atrocities against women in A.P. on the rise’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang urging him to take necessary steps to bring to book persons who sexually assaulted a tribal woman at Veligodu in Krishna district and those responsible for the murder of another tribal woman at Nekarikallu in Guntur district.

In a letter to the DGP , Mr. Naidu said he had written many letters to the DGP on the steep rise in crime in the State since May 2019, but no concrete action was taken. There was no safety to the lives and properties of weaker sections and the downtrodden. The “anarchic forces” were emboldened as the police were not acting decisively, he said.

Two inhuman incidents took place on Rakshabandhan day with two tribal women becoming victims of the lawlessness. Ramavath Mantrubai was killed by running a tractor over her in Guntur district as she could not repay the debt.

Though she pleaded that she would clear the debt after selling her land, they did not relent. In the second incident, a tribal woman was sexually assaulted in front of her husband. These incidents took place due to complacency on the part of the Police Department, he alleged.

‘Empty claims’

Once the Andhra Pradesh Police had a good reputation, but growing crimes against women in the last 14 months had tarnished their image.

The government boasts that the Disha legislation was brought in and Disha police stations were opened, but people were wondering why the situation on the ground had not changed, he added.