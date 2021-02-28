‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan aims at revival of MSMEs’

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan aims at revival, rejuvenation and rehabilitation of MSMEs amidst COVID-19 and at the times of ‘V’ shaped recovery of the country's economy, said CFO, International Council of Small Business (ICBS)- Professional Member, K. Bhanu Prakash, on Saturday.

He was the resource person at “Entrepreneurial dialogue on MSME-Financing and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”, organised by the Department of Management Studies in Lakkireddy Bali Reddy College of Engineering (LBRCE), Mylavaram, as part of a research project “Financing Issues of MSMEs in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh- A Diagnostic Study in 2019”, sanctioned to the college by the Indian Council of Social Sciences Research (ICSSR) under Ministry of HRD.

Speaking about the status and significance of MSMEs’ in global and Indian scenario, he highlighted the need of FinTechs in the regime of AI-2.O and Analytics.

Chairman, IALA, Kondapalli, M.V. Ramalingeswara Rao, general secretary M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Chairman and Managing Director of NIFTY Labs D. Kesava Reddy provided their insights on the subject.

Mr. Ramalingeswara Rao said there was a dire need of MSME reforms, while Mr. Ramachandra Rao laid emphasis on the positive traits of ‘entrepreneurs’ for achieving success. Mr. Kesav Reddy stressed the need of digi-entrepreneurship.

President of LBRCE G. Srinivasa Reddy, Principal K. Appa Rao, Vice-Principal K. Harinadh Reddy, program convenor and Head of the Department A. Adisesha Reddy, Deans, faculty members and students participated.