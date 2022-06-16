Atmakur bypoll: BJP to intensify campaigning from tomorrow 

Jayaprada, Purandeswari among leaders participating in electioneering

VIJAYAWADA

A host of BJP leaders are going to intensify the campaign for victory in the byelection to the Atmakur Assembly constituency in Nellore district from June 18 under the aegis of the State party affairs co-incharge Sunil Deodhar and State president Somu Veerraju. The bypoll is scheduled to be held on June 23.

The party’s national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari will participate in electioneering on June 18 and 19. Actor Jayaprada will hit the campaign trail on June 19. Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Information & Broadcasting L. Murugan will campaign on June 20.

The BJP has almost completed door-to-door canvassing and it is now the turn of star campaigners to give a fillip to whatever electoral prospects the party has against the YSR Congress Party candidate Vikram Reddy, the younger brother of Mekapati Goutham Reddy whose sudden demise in February necessitated the bypoll.

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, MP C.M. Ramesh and national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana are the other leaders who will take part in campaigning till June 20.

It may be noted that the BJP fielded its district president G. Bharat Kumar Yadav as the candidate purportedly with the support of its ally Jana Sena Party which, like the TDP, decided not to contest the election as a matter of principle.