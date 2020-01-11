At least 70% of Amaravati prone to floods: IIT-Madras

In its report on the conditions in Amaravati, where the TDP government proposed to develop the capital city, the IIT-Madras has stated that the constitution areas on the south of the Krishna such as the sports, government, finance and tourism cities are not recommended for construction due to significant risks of flooding.

As per the report, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, IIT-Madras also observed that construction was expensive due to the presence of rocks at depths greater than 40 metres, and the costs to raise or fill up the area to prevent flooding would be very high, and it would be dangerous to other areas.

Besides, it was mentioned in the master plan prepared by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) that it was recommended to raise / fill up three to four metres, which is higher than the historical flood level of the Krishna river, and redesigning it entailed significant costs.

The cost of construction in the capital area would be very high due to the pile foundation required to be laid. The raft foundation with basement was not advisable due to the groundwater level at 2.50 metres to 5 metres below the ground level.

The IIT-Madras further observed that at least 70% of the proposed capital area could be affected by floods, and that constructions on and near the riverbed were fraught with high risks.