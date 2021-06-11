At 61, A.P. reports lowest death toll in six weeks

Daily tests cross 1 lakh; cumulative tally inching closer to 18 lakh

The State reported 61 new COVID deaths and 8,239 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. The daily death toll was the lowest in the past six weeks.

The toll reached 11,824 and the cumulative tally at 17,96,122 inched close to 18 lakh while the recovery rate and the number of recoveries were at 93.99% and 16,88,198 respectively. The death rate remains at 0.66%. The number of active cases came down to 96,100 as 11,135 patients recovered in the past day.

The number of samples tested in a day crossed one lakh after three weeks. In the past day, 1,01,863 samples were tested and their positivity rate was 8.09%. The overall positivity rate of 2.02 crore samples was at 8.87%.

Chittoor reported 10 new deaths, while Vizianagaram reported no deaths in the past day. Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari reported seven new deaths each while Visakhapatnam reported six and Anantapur and East Godavari reported five each. Similarly, Kadapa and Krishna reported four deaths each and Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore reported two new deaths each.

Chittoor also reported the highest new infection tally of 1,396. It was followed by East Godavari (1,271), West Godavari (887), Anantapur (698), Kadapa (693), Prakasam (561), Visakhapatnam (500), Guntur (488), Krishna (462), Srikakulam (421), Nellore (407), Vizianagaram (254) and Kurnool (201).

Kadapa's cumulative infection tally crossed one lakh while that of West Godavari crossed 1.5 lakh.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,45,481), Chittoor (2,05,951), Guntur (1,56,382), West Godavari (1,50,230), Anantapur (1,48,677), Visakhapatnam (1,44,297), Nellore (1,22,835), Kurnool (1,18,955), Prakasam (1,13,996), Srikakulam (1,13,595), Kadapa (1,00,686), Krishna (94,811) and Vizianagaram (77,331).