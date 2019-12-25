Assembly resolution sought against CAA and NRC

The Anti-CAA NRC Students’ Movement here on Wednesday urged the YSRCP government to convene a special session of the State Legislative Assembly and pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Dig at Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement that his government was not in favour of the NRC did not carry any conviction as the party had backed the BJP in Parliament to pass the “discriminatory” Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), leaders of the organisation said here.

“The Jagan Mohan Reddy government should prove its sincerity by making it clear to the Centre through an Assembly resolution against the CAA and the NRC,”' said Muslim Organisations’ Joint Forum convener Pathan Hanif Khan.

It was unfortunate that the YSRCP and the opposition TDP were vying with each other to back the saffron party in pursuit of its “communal agenda,” said additional Joint Collector (Retd.) Sk. Shamsheer Ahamad.

Speakers at the meeting organised at the Islampet community hall decided to intensify the stir to exert pressure on the Centre to withdraw the “unconstitutional” CAA and NRC.

PCC official Spokesman Sk.Saida, CPI(ML)-New Democracy district secretary Ch. Venkateswarlu, Muslim Intellectuals’ Forum leader Pathan Karimullah Khan and Bahujana Writers’ Association leader N. Ravikumar were among those who spoke.