Assembly passes three land Bills; two more on education tabled

March 20, 2023 05:01 am | Updated 05:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Legislative Assembly on Sunday passed three Bills — the A.P. Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the A.P. Dotted Lands (Updation in Resettlement Register) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the A.P. (Andhra Area) Inams (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Two more Bills were also tabled in the Assembly.

The Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks (Amendment) Bill empowers Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to have an in-house process of issuing certificates of ownership from the records available with the Revenue Department to those not having any documents (except property tax receipts) certifying their ownership or possession of lands/buildings duly issued by the ULBs concerned.

The said amendment is necessitated by the review of the Record of Rights in Land Act, 1971 undertaken by the State government with regard to both villages and the ULBs.

The A.P. Dotted Lands (Updation in Resettlement Register) (Amendment) Bill provides for removal of ‘blank lands’ and ‘Anadheenam’ lands from the list of prohibited properties under Section.22-A of the Registration Act of 1908 in terms of provisions of the A.P. Dotted Lands Act.

Regarding the A.P. (Andhra Area) Inams (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) (Amendment) Bill, it was stated in the objects and reasons attached to it that the A.P. (Andhra Area) Inams (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1956 was intended to protect the rights of the tenants.

In cases where there are no tenants for any Inam land and if the share of the tenant is to vest in the Inamdar, it is nothing but benefiting the Inamdar vis-a-vis other Inamdars who have tenants.

This provision is considered to be against the principles of natural justice, hence the need for amending the said Act to vest such lands in the government in the larger public interest.

These Bills were tabled by Dharmana Prasada Rao, Minister for Revenue and Registration and Stamps.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh tabled the A.P. Education (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the A.P. Public Libraries (Amendment) Bill 2023.