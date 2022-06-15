ASI help sought to ascertain antiquity of seized idol: ASP

The idol of Lord Ganesha seized by police was cynosure of all eyes at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Prakasam police have sought the help of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain the antiquity of an idol seized from a person in Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district.

Additional Superintendent of Police(crime) S.V. Sreedhar Rao said here on Tuesday that preliminary investigation revealed that the idol of Lord Ganesha was a quartz one worth over ₹10 lakh, and not emerald as speculated in a section of the media.

“Prima facie it appears that the idol has no antique value. To be doubly sure, we have sent the idol to the ASI for a detailed examination,” he said.

A case is registered and the person possessing the five-faced idol has been asked to show relevant documents to show that it belonged to him.

A detailed probe was on to ascertain whether the idol had been lifted from a temple or excavated or bought from a jewellery shop, the police officer said, adding further action would be taken after getting a report from the ASI.