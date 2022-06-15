Andhra Pradesh

ASI help sought to ascertain antiquity of seized idol: ASP

The idol of Lord Ganesha seized by police was cynosure of all eyes at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district.

The idol of Lord Ganesha seized by police was cynosure of all eyes at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district.

Prakasam police have sought the help of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain the antiquity of an idol seized from a person in Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district.

Additional Superintendent of Police(crime) S.V. Sreedhar Rao said here on Tuesday that preliminary investigation revealed that the idol of Lord Ganesha was a quartz one worth over ₹10 lakh, and not emerald as speculated in a section of the media.

“Prima facie it appears that the idol has no antique value. To be doubly sure, we have sent the idol to the ASI for a detailed examination,” he said.

A case is registered and the person possessing the five-faced idol has been asked to show relevant documents to show that it belonged to him.

A detailed probe was on to ascertain whether the idol had been lifted from a temple or excavated or bought from a jewellery shop, the police officer said, adding further action would be taken after getting a report from the ASI.


