ASI embarks on an exercise of copying stone inscriptions on paper

The ASI has identified around 30 stone inscriptions in and around Yerragondapalem mandal in Prakasam district

February 15, 2024 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
An ASI staffer copying a stone inscription in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has embarked on an exercise of copying important stone inscriptions in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The ASI has identified around 30 stone inscriptions in and around Yerragondapalem mandal in Prakasam district, which were overlooked by the department so far for various reasons. Now, with the initiative of K. Munirathnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy), ASI, Mysore, a team of specialists has been collecting information on these inscriptions.

Mr. Reddy explained the method that they use to copy the stone inscriptions.

Estampage is the method being used by the archaeologists to copy the characters and symbols from inscriptions. In this technique, an exact imitation of an inscription is obtained in an inked paper and then used for further analysis.

Method of copying inscriptions

Mr. Reddy informed that first, the inscribed stone is cleaned properly using a wire brush or coir brush and water. By using the brush and water, the stone is cleaned of all the dust and soil particles stuck to it. After this, the maplitho paper, which is used to copy the inscription, has to be dipped into a bucket of water and then placed uniformly on the stone. Then, by using the brush, the paper has to be pressed in such a way that the letters engraved on the stone get impressed on the paper. After this, ink is applied on the paper. While applying the ink, care should be taken that it is uniformly applied, so that the engraved letters are visible.

After the uniform application of the ink, the imprinted paper has to be removed carefully from top to bottom, and placed to dry. After it dries up, the details of the location of the inscription are written on the back of the sheet.

Many of the stone inscriptions that are found across different regions of the world shed light on the lifestyle, economic conditions, culture and administrative regulations followed by various rulers and dynasties particular to those regions.

The information gained from these sources can be corroborated with information from other sources in order to provide an insight into dynastic history.

