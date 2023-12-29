GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ASI assures to send note to UNESCO over inclusion of Srimukhalingam temple in world heritage structures’ list

Srimukhalingam temple’s chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar said the architecture of the temple was similar to Lingaraja temple located in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

December 29, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Srimukhalingam temple chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar. File

Srimukhalingam temple chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Historic Srimukhalingam temple’s chief priest Naidugari Rajasekhar on December 29 urged Archaeological Survey of India’s Director General Kishore Kumar Basa to use his good offices for the inclusion of the temple in the world heritage structures’ list of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to get special recognition and funds for the temple located at Jaluru mandal of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

He said that Lord Shiva’s temple constructed by Eastern Ganga dynasty was ancient monument and fit to be in world heritage structures list. Mr. Basa assured Mr. Rajasekhar that he would send a note to UNESCO after the correspondence with Andhra Pradesh government. Mr. Rajasekhar said that architecture of the temple was similar to Lingaraja temple located in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

