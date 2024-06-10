Arrangments at brisk pace for Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony on June 12

The arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony of the Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, June 12, are going on at a brisk pace at Kesarapalle IT Park, near Gannavaram Airport.

Special invitees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are expected to attend the programme. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer would administer the oath to Mr. Naidu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP State elections co-incharge Siddharth Nath Singh, and others are also expected to participate.

Chief Ministers of other States are also likely to participate in the swearing-in ceremony.

It is unclear whether all his Cabinet colleagues would take oath on June 12.

The State government has sent invitations to 104 families for the swearing-in ceremony. The families suffered loss and were allegedly victimised by the YSR Congress Party during its rule in the State from 2019-23. The list of invitees includes Chandraiah, Abdul Salam, and Subrahmanyam, a driver.

Mr. Naidu will take oath as Chief Minister of the State at 11.27 a.m. on June 12.

Mr. Modi, as per the tentative schedule, will arrive at Gannavaram airport at 10.40 a.m. He will reach the IT park by 10.55 a.m. He will participate in the event from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Later, he will fly to Bhubaneswar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Odisha Chief Minister.

Venue for 50,000 people

A dais of 80X60 at a height of 8 feet is erected at the venue. Three huge tents with German hangers are being erected for the event. If the ongoing arrangements are any indication, about 40,000 to 50,000 people can be accommodated at these hangers. It is being stated that more than one lakh people will turn up for the vent. In view of the space constraints, those having passes will be allowed to enter the venue alone.

A special parking place is earmarked for the VIPs. A special gallery is also being erected for family members of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan and actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Another block is being created for family members of MLAs and MPs.

The land levelling work and removal of bushes were taken up at the site.

Barricading, division of blocks, sanitation and other things were also part of the arrangements.

The JSP bagged 21 MLA seats in the recent elections. The JSP leaders are hopeful that the party will be given at least five cabinet berths.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan is likely to be offered Deputy Chief Minister post along with a key portfolio.

Given the total strength of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, there is no scope for exceeding the number of ministers by over 26. So, the cabinet cannot accommodate more than 25 people. Going by this arithmetic, there is talk in political circles that the TDP might take 20 posts and leave four to the JSP and one to the BJP.