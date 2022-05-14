Arrangements for Jagan’s visit to Eluru district reviewed

Unguturu MLA Puppala Vasu Babu, Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the district.

The Chief Minister will participate in the Rythu Bharosa programme and address a public meeting at Ganapavaram on May 16, the Collector said.

Officials visited Ganapavaram and enquired about the arrangements at the helipad. They later visited the venue of the public meeting at Chintalapati Murthy Raju Government Degree College.

The farmers from nearby villages would attend the Rythu Bharosa programme, the Collector said, and directed the officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture departments to arrange relevant stalls.

Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma said tight security would be in place.