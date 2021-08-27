Around 1000kg ganja seized in Visakhapatnam district

The arrest details are yet to be confirmed by the SEB.

Officials from Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted vehicle checks at several places in Lakshmipuram village in Munchinput mandal, where they recovered around 1,000kg of dry ganja while it was being transported in a van in Visakhapatnam district on Friday morning.

The seized ganja is estimated to be sold for about ₹1 crore in a few States. SEB teams from Paderu have conducted the operation. Sources in SEB said that the accused who were caught in the case have procured the ganja from interior places of Visakha Agency and were being transported to other States in north India.

