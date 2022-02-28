AR and IoT labs, now a ‘reality’ at SPMVV

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru tests a set of AR glasses after inaugurating the Augmented Reality lab, in Tirupati on Monday. | Photo Credit:

Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) now boasts of an Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) laboratory on its premises, as the same was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru on Monday. The project is part of the university’s DST-CURIE Artificial Intelligence Centre.

Prof. Jamuna said the AR lab would be of great help in creating real-time sensitive applications for virtual lessons and generate capacity building to the students and faculty. “This will aid in development of innovation and trigger startup ideas in AR and IoT based products”, she said.

DST-CURIE AI Centre coordinator S. Jyothi shared the details of the AR and IoT facilities and their use in reducing the barriers in directing computational action into practice. “Faculty use the AR platforms to incorporate gamification into curricula and create educational material. Through AR technology, teachers can materialise abstract concepts to help students visualise and understand the challenging subjects”, she explained.

R. Nagaraju, Dean, School of Sciences, T. Sudha, Director, School of Engineering and Technology, and Savitri, convenor CURIE-AI Centre were present.