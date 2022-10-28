Aquaculturists in Andhra Pradesh press the panic button as shrimp prices plummet 

With the processing units forming into a syndicate, the price of shrimp for a count of 100, which hovered over ₹290 per kg a month ago, has fallen to ₹200, rue farmers

The farmers allege that the processing units have also stopped sending vehicles for transporting harvested shrimp. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Worried over the sharp fall in the prices of shrimp for various counts, aquaculturists have urged the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure that the prices suggested by it are honoured by the processing units.

The Empowered Committee constituted by the government had fixed a minimum price of ₹240 per kg of white shrimp for a count of 100 a fortnight ago after its price touched the ₹200 mark.

Though the farmers will be able to break even only when the price rules above ₹270 per kg, the shrimp farmers have agreed then fearing that the volatile market condition will prove to be a bane for them, according to Shrimp Farmers’ Association Prakasam district unit convener Duggineni Gopinath.

With the processing units forming into a syndicate, the price of shrimp for a count of 100 is back at ₹200 per kg, says a group of farmers in Tangutur.

It ruled between ₹290 and ₹300 a month ago. “The processing units have stopped sending vehicles for transporting harvested shrimp,” S. Ramesh, who has taken shrimp culture in over 20 acres, complains.

The situation called for immediate intervention by the State government, which had brought together the stakeholders, including exporters and feed manufacturers, for talks then as there had been a decline of ₹40 to ₹50 per kg kg for shrimp of different counts in about a fortnight.

The government also directed the feed manufacturers to cut down the cost of feed by ₹2.60 per kg after it was hiked by ₹2.80 per kg. But this too had not been given effect to, they lamented as the cost of feed touched the ₹90,000 per tonne mark.

‘Power subsidy still elusive’

Shrimp farmers also sought the government’s intervention to ensure power subsidy. Subsidised power announced for farms below 10 acres remained elusive as the Electricity Department officials continued to charge ₹4 per unit against the promised ₹1.50 per unit in the district, though the farmers were shown as eligible by the Rythu Bharosa Kendras at the grassroots level, Mr.Gopinath said.

Those who switched to raising black tiger shrimp were also in an unenvious position as the price dipped by over ₹100 for a count of 20.

Exporters fear a cut in export price from USD 8.24 per kg to USD 7.89 following stiff competition from other countries, including Ecuador, when new agreement has to be signed with importers, according to industry sources.