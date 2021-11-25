APTDC keen on reviving package tour to Tirupati

Attraction for passengers is darshan at Tirumala within an hour

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is keen on revival of the package tour to Tirupati that was a runaway hit.

The attraction for devotees is the assurance of darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala within an hour. This package tour was withdrawn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-night/three-day tour will be in a Volvo multi-axle semi sleeper bus. The bus will leave from the old Central Reservation Office (CRO) of APTDC in the RTC Complex at 2 p.m. Passengers can also board the bus at NAD Junction and Gajuwaka in the city and also in Rajamahendravaram and in Vijayawada.

The next morning, the guests will be provided ‘fresh up’ accommodation for an hour. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided by APTDC.

Apart from the quick darshan, the guests will be given two laddus (prasadam) and the service of an APTDC guide. The package tour also covers Sri Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur and Sri Kalahasti temple.

The bus will return to Visakhapatnam by 8.30 a.m. on the third day.

While the fare was ₹4,000 and ₹3,000 for adults and children respectively before the pandemic, it is likely to be revised in view of the recent hike in diesel prices, said an APTDC official.

Araku package tour

The APTDC officials are also making efforts to revive the ‘Rail-cum-Road’ package tour to Araku.

“We are in talks with railway officials for allocation of some seats to our guests in the Vistadome coaches apart from the regular coaches. At present we are organising one-day road tours to Araku by bus and all the buses are fully booked,” the official said.

The road tour tariff is ₹1,450 and ₹1,160 for adults and children respectively. The tariff includes vegetarian breakfast, lunch and evening snacks. The places to be covered include Padmapuram Gardens, Tribal Museum, Anantagiri Coffee plantations, Galikonda view point, Borra Caves and Jungle Bells at Tyda.