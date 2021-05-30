Andhra Pradesh

APSSDC to offer free skill courses online

In an attempt to create more job opportunities for unemployed youth during the COVID pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will offer free online training programmes, beginning June 2.

Krishna District Skill Development Officer E. Thammaji Rao said that training would be imparted in three programmes —National Stock Exchange Financial Markets, Customer Care Executives and Entrepreneurship Development.

Registration

Candidates need to have completed degree education as a basic qualification for the three programmes. They need to apply before June 2 for the financial markets programme. The last date for submission of application for the customercare programme is June 5 and for the other programme, it is June 7.

Mr. Rao said upon completion of these courses that impart additional skills, the candidates can find jobs easily. Interested candidates can visit the website www.apssdc.in or call 18004252422, 8978524022 for registration. He said more programmes in e-commerce, digital marketing, Amazon web services, Python and MS Office will be offered soon.

