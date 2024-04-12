GIFT a SubscriptionGift
APSSDC plans tie-ups with UK-based organisations to enhance skillsets of workforce in Andhra Pradesh

The focus will be on improving English language proficiency and employability of work force in healthcare sector, says Skill Development and Training Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar

April 12, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Skill Development and Training Principal Secretary S. Suresh Kumar greeting British Deputy Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen at the APSSDC office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

Skill Development and Training Principal Secretary S. Suresh Kumar greeting British Deputy Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen at the APSSDC office in Tadepalli on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arramgement

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APPSC) is planning to collaborate with UK-based organisations to enhance the skillsets of the workforce in the State.

Skill Development and Training Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar and APPSC Managing Director P. Raja Babu held a discussion with the British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen on the potential areas of collaboration on April 11 (Thursday).

The skill development department has received proposals from many UK-based organisations including the British Council, Skill and Education Group, Pearson, Cambridge University and Neath Port Talbot College Group to offer training in worker rights, blended learning models and online courses.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said these training programmes would be organised to prepare and certify health workers, particularly from India, for employment in the UK.

“The government is evaluating these proposals and the feasibility of implementation of the projects in collaboration with the UK-based companies will be explored. The focus will be on improving the English language proficiency and employability of the work force in the State, particularly in the healthcare sector,” he said.

