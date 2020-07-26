APSSDC and ElearnOAK to offer free online courses

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation and ElearnOAK India, an online learning service entered into an agreement to provide free training in various courses for graduates in engineering and degree.
APSSDC managing director and CEO A. Srikanth, director Hanuman Naik have exchanged MoUs recently with ElearnOAK chairman A.Aravind.
As part of the agreement, candidates who competed graduation in engineering and degree courses will be provided digital marketing, IELTs, app development and data science courses.
In the first phase of training 1500 candidates will be selected and soon classes will begin, according to APSSDC Krishna district in-charge E. Thammaji.
For further details candidates can reach APSSDC at 1800 425 2422 or log into apssdc.in, he said.
