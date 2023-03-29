APSRTC to run about 100 special services for Sri Rama Navami festival

March 29, 2023 06:48 am | Updated 06:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate about 100 special buses to Bhadrachalam and Vontimitta to cater to the needs of passengers during Sri Rama Navami.

The celestial wedding of Lord Sri Rama and his consort Sita Devi will be performed on March 30, and ‘Pushkara Pattabhishekam’ will be organised on the next day at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devastanam, at Bhadrachalam.

The Vontimitta Kodanda Rama Swamy Brahmotsavams will be celebrated from March 30, and Kalyanotsavam will be performed on April 5. The APSRTC is running special buses for the convenience of the devotees attend the kalyanotsavam, said APSRTC Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

“The RTC will operate special buses from various destinations to Bhadrachalam for Sri Rama Navami festival in the next two days,” Mr. Tirumala Rao said.

Executive Director (Operations), K.S. Brahmananda Reddy said that 42 festival special buses would be operated from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Ongole, Nellore and Kakinada.

More than 50 buses would be run from Rajamahendravaram to Bhadrachalam, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Vijayawada and other districts to Bhadrachalam.

Special buses would be operated to Vontimitta Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple, Mr. Brahmananda Reddy said.

APSRTC is offering special package for the devotees who want book the buses to the temples during the festival, said Chief Traffic Manager (CTM-Operations), G. Nagendra Prasad.

“Sri Rama Navami festival specials were planned from almost all districts in AP to Bhadrachalam. We will run more buses depending on the rush,” the CTM said.