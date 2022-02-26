APSRTC to run 3,225 special buses for Maha Sivaratri

Buses to be operated in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols

Nearly 21 lakh pilgrims are likely to throng the 96 Shaivite regions in the State on the occasion of Mahasivaratri on March 1, and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) plans to run 3,225 buses to cater to their commuting needs.

In a statement, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Corporation Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said a plan of action had been prepared to operate these special buses.

Arrangements were being made to operate 410 buses to cater to the transport needs of the 2.75 lakh pilgrims expected to visit Kotappakonda in Guntur district. As many as 390 buses would be pressed into service to provide transport facility to the 1.25 lakh people expected to visit Srisailam in Kurnool district.

Similarly, APSRTC buses would be operated to Shaivite places like Palatala, Nitya puja kona in Kadapa district and Balive and Pattiseema regions in West Godavari district.

No fare hike

Mr. Rao said despite the heavy financial losses incurred by the APSRTC on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and also due to the hike in diesel price, the corporation would not increase the fares of these special buses and charges would be on a par with the last year fares.

Drivers operating buses on ghat roads of Kotappakonda, Srisailam, Palathala and the Tirumala Tirupati areas had been given special training in driving skills, he said.

Places were large crowds of devotees were expected, would have amenities such as drinking water facility and enquiry counters. Instructions had been given to sanitise all the buses before they were taken out of the depots and operate them in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, he said.

He said the Zonal Executive Directors and Regional Managers had been instructed to constantly monitor the operations and increase the number of special buses if there was a demand for it.