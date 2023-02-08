HamberMenu
APSRTC regularises services of 35 contract employees

Regional Managers have been authorised to regularise the services based on seniority, with effect from February 17

February 08, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has regularised the services of the contract drivers and conductors, thereby fulfilling a long-pending demand of the employees’ union.

In an order released on February 8 (Wednesday), APSRTC Executive Director (Administration) A. Koteswara Rao said that the Regional Managers of the erstwhile regions were authorised to regularise the services of contract drivers and conductors, with effect from February 17, 2023, based on seniority, duly following the procedure.

The contract drivers and conductors who are surplus in native regions and working temporarily in other regions, will continue to work in the present depot or unit till they are repatriated to their parent region as per seniority, subject to availability of vacancies.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APSRTC) Employees’ Union have welcomed the decision of the management to regularise the services of 35 employees including 13 conductors and 22 drivers.

In a statement, union’s State president Y.V. Rao, general secretary P. Damodara Rao, chief vice-president P. Subramanyam Raju and deputy general secretary G.V. Narasaiah expressed gratitude to the APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

