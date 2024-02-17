APSRTC invites bids for 541 hire buses

February 17, 2024 08:18 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has invited bids from entrepreneurs for supply of hire buses under the hire scheme through MSTC e-commerce portal for 541 vehicles. Of them, two would be AC Sleeper, nine non-AC Sleeper, 22 Super Luxury, 33 Ultra Delux, 168 Express, 74 Ultra Palle Velugu, 225 Palle Velugu, three Metro Express and five City Ordinary buses.

In a statement on Friday, Corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) A. Koteswara Rao said of them, 32 buses would be for Srikakulam, seven for Vizianagaram, 15 for Parvatipuram Manyam, three for Visakhapatnam, 14 for Anakapalli, 18 for Kakinada, 18 for East Godavari, 10 for Dr, B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema, 10 for West Godavari, 16 for Eluru, 24 for NTR, 15 for Krishna, 54 for Guntur, 36 for Palnadu, 13 for Bapatla, 16 for Prakasam, 13 for SPS Nellore, 32 for Tirupati, 32 for Chittoor, 40 for Annamayya, 24 for YSR, eight for Kurnool, 39 for Anantapur and 32 for Sri Satya Sai district.

Mr. Rao said the intending participants should register in MSTC e-Commerce portal to participate in the tender process. The bids could be placed from 10 a.m. on February 21 and it would be closed by 5 p.m. on March 6, 2024. He said reverse auction would be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 14, 2024.

The details of routes, tender conditions, buses specifications and the tender schedule would be available on the APSRTC website from February 21, he added.

Leaders of the AP Public Transport Department (AP PTD) Employees Union meanwhile, have urged the Commissioner and Managing Director of the department to initiate measures to provide job safety to the 7,300 outsourced employees, working in the department for the last two decades.

In a letter addressed to the official, the Union’s State president P. Damodara Rao said though these employees handled equal work, they were paid very less salaries. He appealed to the authorities to enrol them in the AP Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS).