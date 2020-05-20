APSRTC buses to begin plying from Vizag today

The Visakhapatnam Region of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will start operating buses to different destinations across the State starting from May 21.

The buses are being operated for the first time after nearly two months, ever since a nationwide lockdown was clamped to check the spread of coronavirus.

In the first phase, 114 buses will be operated from Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Narsipatnam and Paderu. Passengers have been asked to book tickets online. However, five ticket counters will be kept open at the Dwaraka Bus Station (DBS) Complex in the city as at other bus stations and booking can also be done through authorised travel agents.

APSRTC officials have already geared up to meet the challenges in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distance markings have been done right from the entry into the bus station complex, and thermal guns and soap dispensers have been kept ready. Regional Manager M.Y. Danam, Deputy Chief Traffic Managers M. Sudhabindu (Urban) and Kanithi Venkata Rao (Rural) and other officials inspected last-minute preparations at the DBS Complex on Wednesday evening.

The Regional Manager said that the operations were being started with 25% services to Vijayawada, Sileru, Amalapuram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Ichapuram, Sompeta, Mandasa, Rajapuram, Palakonda, Kothuru, Paderu and Gummalakshmipuram. High-tech, Ultra-Deluxe and Express services would be operated.

Passengers have to report at the bus station at least 30 minutes before the departure of the bus as thermal screening, checking of documents and noting the details of all passengers has to be done. All passengers have to invariably wear masks and observe social distancing norms in the queues.

The Deputy CTM (Rural) said that online tickets to Srikakulam were selling fast with a majority of them being booked within an hour after opening of bookings.

The buses will maintain 50% seating arrangement to begin with and people will have to bring their own rugs and additional head rests, as they will not be provided any to avoid infections.

APSRTC officials also said that those over 65 years of age and children below 10 years of age should avoid travelling. APSRTC will also operate night buses, as people might prefer night journeys due to the summer season. Passengers will have to reach the bus station before 7 p.m.

City buses will not be operated at present.