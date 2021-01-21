APSPDCL chief claims significantimprovement in internal efficiency

‘Despite challenges, discoms occupy top position in country’

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director H. Haranatha Rao has said that the internal efficiency of the company improved substantially. He was speaking at the first-ever virtual meeting conducted here on Wednesday, in reply to the queries and objections raised at the public hearing by Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), held recently at Visakhapatnam by Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy.

In his address, Mr. Rao said the fact that the objections raised had not pointed to any power interruption or consumer services was indication to an increase in the company’s internal efficiency. He appreciated the officials who render service tirelessly with high efficiency and integrity, in spite of the ‘old network’.

“Approximately 30-40% of network and equipment was nearly forty years old. About 20% of positions are vacant in core engineering activity. In spite of such challenges, the AP Discoms have occupied the top position in the country in terms of standard of performance and reduction in losses,” Mr. Rao pointed out.

Billing

Referring to the billing-related miscommunication during the lockdown triggered by COVID-19, he said the billing was done for two months to avoid personal contact, which had given a wrong impression that the bill was hiked due to calculation under higher slab. The company’s preparedness and effective planning were in for an acid test during the Nivar cyclone, when the staff attended on a war-footing to the minimal repairs and rectification.