APSCHE ties up with NRDC to promote quality research

Universities and colleges to get funds for the purpose

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) to promote quality research in universities and colleges in the State.

Council Secretary B. Sudheer Prem Kumar said the idea was to create awareness on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) and patent rights, conduct seminars, workshops and other academic programmes to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and start-ups among students and the faculty, and to extend support to undertake research projects in various fields of study.

Thrust areas

The other thrust areas would be to develop network with research institutions, industry, public and private sector undertakings, promote research as per international standards, inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary research involving researchers from different organisations, and to facilitate collaborative research with international organisations.

He said universities and college in the State would get funding for research projects, start-up projects and patent-oriented research, besides help for commercialisation of the patents. These institutions would further be connected with the industry and business organisations from public and private sectors and national and international research organisations, he added.

Established in 1953, the NRDC works with the primary objective to promote, develop and commercialise the technologies, know-how, inventions, patents and processes emanating from different national research and development institutions under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology.