APSCHE plans to tie up with NASSCOM to equip students with cloud computing skills

January 31, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) plans to collaborate with FutureSkills Prime, a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technoloty- NASSCOM Digital Skilling Initiative, to take up a State-wide reskilling programme on Cloud Computing Foundations with Kubernetes. The initiative is aimed at addressing the growing demand and the subsequent opportunities in cloud computing.

The five-course series programme is designed for learners across 16 universities and over 2,500 tech and non-tech colleges under APSCHE to get skilled in cloud computing and other emerging technologies with NASSCOM certification. The programme will also provide a perfect launchpad for students to build careers in cloud computing technologies and be industry-ready, according to a statement on Tuesday.

CEO, SSC NASSCOM, Kirti Seth said the demand for cloud technology experts and new career paths had soared along with the rapid expansion of the cloud landscape, opening up lucrative opportunities for aspirants. “The re-skilling programme with APSCHE and Google Cloud is one such industry-academia collaborative effort that will provide the ideal foundation for students to choose diverse career paths, build cloud skills and demonstrate proficiency by earning badges along the way,” she said.

APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy informed that the Council had in its jurisdiction 20 State universities, 430 engineering and pharma colleges and 1,354 degree colleges with a student population of 1.5 million. “The Council is offering GCCF with Kubernetes course as a part of the curriculum and is providing two academic credits to students who successfully complete the NASSCOM assessment upon the course completion,” he explained.