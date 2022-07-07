APSACS introduces HIV preventive medicine in State

It is currently available in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society has introduced the pre-exposure prophylaxis medicine in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada as per the combination prevention strategy by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO).

According to a release, the society has introduced the medicine which prevents HIV from entering a person's body. The medicine will be distributed to people of high-risk groups including sex workers, transgenders and others in the State.

The medicines are currently available at affordable prices in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and will be made available across the State soon. APSACS will take up the training of private doctors to promote the medicine.

On the other hand, APSACS - National Health Mission and Voluntary Health Services conducted training camp for counsellors of the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (National Adolescent Health Programme) regarding mitigation of HIV spread.

The organisations have decided to conduct 80 awareness campaigns at district level from July 11 to August 2.