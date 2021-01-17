APRA sees need for anti-superstition law

Religious fundamentalism poses a big threat to secularism: Samaram

The Andhra Pradesh Rationalists’ Association (APRA) on Sunday demanded immediate enactment of an anti-superstition law to end the atrocities committed across the country.

A resolution adopted at the APRA State conference noted that multi-ethnic India was a land of many superstitions.

The conference chaired by its president N. Venkata Subbaiah expressed concern over the incidents of deaths related to witch-hunt, which were on the rise in the country.

Scientific temper

It also resolved to step up campaign by joining hands with like-minded organisations to promote the much-needed scientific temper especially among members of GenX to usher in an enlightened and progressive society. Human development over centuries was as a result of the spirit of enquiry, it said.

The APRA lamented that the secular character of the Constitution was followed more in breach than in practice, and decried the alleged attempts being made to alter the basic structure of the Constitution by those in power.

Taking part in the deliberations on the concluding day of the conference, noted atheist Samaram Gora objected to the legislative intervention to curb inter-faith marriages in Uttar Pradesh. The Constitution provided for marriages between consenting adults, he opined.

Calling for promoting atheism in a big way in the nation, he said religious fundamentalism posed a big threat to secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

The Karma theory was negative in character and curtailed progress of humanity and perpetuated an unequal social order, he said.

Mr. Venkata Subbaiah was re-elected APRA State president. G.V. Krishnaiah from Kurnool was elected general secretary.