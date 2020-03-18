APPSC revises exam schedules

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has revised the main examination dates for recruitment to certain posts.

A statement issued by Commission Secretary PSR Anjaneyulu said the exam for recruitment to the post of degree college lecturers has been rescheduled from March 21 and 22 to April 3 and 4, technical assistant (geophysics) in AP Ground Water Sub-Service from March 27 and March 29 to May 18 and 20, technical assistants (hydrology) in AP Ground Water Sub-Service from March 28 to May 19, welfare organiser in AP Sainik Welfare Sub-Service from March 28 to May 19, zilla sainik welfare officers in Sainik Welfare Service from March 28 and 29 to May 19 and 20, technical assistants in AP Archaeology and Museums Sub-Service from March 28 and 29 to May 19 and 20, technical assistant in AP Mines and Geology Sub-Service from March 29 to May 20 and deputy inspector of survey in AP Survey and Land Records Sub-Service from March 29 to May 20.

The details of the revised schedule are also available on the Commission’s website www.psc.ap.gov.in