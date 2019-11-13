APPSC revises exam schedule

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has revised the examination schedule for recruitments to certain posts on administrative grounds.

A statement issued by the Commission Secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu on Tuesday said that as per the revised schedule, exams for the Group-I Services would now be conducted from February 4 to February 16 (seven sessions), for Forest Range Officer on March 17, 18 and 19 (five sessions) and for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer on March 19 and 20 (three sessions).

Timetable for Group-I Mains is as follows: Paper in Telugu (qualifying in nature) on February 4, Paper in English (qualifying in nature) on February 5, Paper-I on February 7, Paper-II on February 10, Paper-III on February 12, Paper-IV on February 14 and Paper-V on February 16.