APPSC displays selection list

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has displayed on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the list of candidates provisionally admitted for verification of original certificates for the post of Food Safety Officer in AP Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (Health) Administration Subordinate Service.

The certificates’ verification will be held on January 22 at 10.30 a.m at the Commission office on Bandar Road opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex.

The candidates should download call letter (Memo), two check lists, two attestation forms and other relevant certificates from the Commission website.

The Commission has also uploaded on its website the list of provisionally selected candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner of Endowments in AP Charitable and Hindu religious institutions and Endowments Services and general recruitment.