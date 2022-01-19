Taking into consideration the requests by unemployed youth, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for the posts of Junior Assistant-cum- Computer Assistant in the Revenue Department (Group-IV Services) and Executive Officer (Grade-III) in the Endowment sub-service, from January 19 to January 29. The Commission Secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu said the applications should be submitted in online mode through the website https://psc.ap.gov.in.
APPSC application date extended from Jan. 19 to 29
Staff Reporter
VIJAYAWADA,
January 19, 2022 00:30 IST
Staff Reporter
VIJAYAWADA,
January 19, 2022 00:30 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 12:32:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/appsc-application-date-extended-from-jan-19-to-29/article38288754.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story