APPSC application date extended from Jan. 19 to 29

Taking into consideration the requests by unemployed youth, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for the posts of Junior Assistant-cum- Computer Assistant in the Revenue Department (Group-IV Services) and Executive Officer (Grade-III) in the Endowment sub-service, from January 19 to January 29. The Commission Secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu said the applications should be submitted in online mode through the website https://psc.ap.gov.in.