Apply for APRCET by Oct. 10

APSET Member Secretary K. Srinivasa Rao said that according to the State Government, schoolteachers having five years of experience and a post-graduation degree with 55% marks (5% relaxation for SC/ST/BC/PWD candidates) are eligible for admission into Ph.D / M.Phil part-time programmes.
APRCET-2019 will be conducted by AU in 70 subjects from November 8 to 12 in 10 regional centres. The last date for applying for APRCET 2019 is October 10 without late fee and October 16 with a late fee of ₹2,000. Candidates can visit https://sche.ap.gov.in/RCET for more details, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.
