Applications invited for RIMC, Dehradun entrance test

The Hindu Bureau July 29, 2022 06:38 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has called applications for entrance examination for admission to Class VIII of the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun from eligible candidates.

In a release, APPSC secretary H. Arun Kumar said candidates who are studying Class VII or passed Class VII by July 1, 2023, and born between July 02, 2010, and January 01, 2012, are eligible to apply for the examination.

The entrance examination (written) will be conducted on December 3, 2022, in Mathematics, General Knowledge and English subjects and the qualifying mark is 50%.

The prospectus cum application from RIMC can be obtained via post by making an online payment of ₹600 at www.rimc.gov.in or by sending a demand draft to RIMC.

The filled-in application forms in duplicate along with documents necessary should be sent to Assistant Secretary (Exams), APPSC, New Heads of the Department's Building, Near RTA Office, M.G. Road, Vijayawada, on or before October 15, 2022. RIMC's website can be visited for more details.