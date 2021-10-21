Applications invited for RIMC admissions

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications from girls for admission to Class VIII in the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, for July 2022 term, proposed to be conducted at specified centres of respective States on December 18 this year.

In a statement, Commission Secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu said the girl candidates appearing for this test should not be less than 11 and half years in age and should not have attained the age of 13 years as on July 1, 2022. They should have been born, not earlier than July 2, 2009 and not later than January 1, 2011.

The candidate should either be studying in Class VII or passed Class VII from any recognised school at the time of admission to the RIMC (July 1, 2022). There would a written exam in Mathematics, General Knowledge and English, and minimum pass marks in each paper is 50 %.

The date for viva-voce would be intimated later.

The result will be updated on RIMC website.

Date extended

Keeping in view the current scenario of COVID-19, the RIMC has decided to extend the last date for submission of application form for boys also up to November 15, 2021, for December, 2021 entrance examination (July, 2022 term).

The last date for receiving application forms for both boys and girls will now be November 15. The applications should be sent to the Assistant Secretary (Exams), APPSC, New HODs building, 2nd floor, near RTA office, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Vijayawada, by November 15.