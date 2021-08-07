Applications invited for Machavaram temple trusteeship

The State government has invited applications from interested persons for the constitution of a Trust Board to Sri Dasanjaneya Swamyvari Devasthanam located at Machavaram here.

The State government issued a G.O. 493 in this regard on Friday. Principal Secretary (Revenue Endowments-II) G. Vani Mohan said that the notification was issued under Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions & Endowments Act, 1987. Interested persons may send their applications for trusteeship in the prescribed proforma in Form II within twenty days to the concerned Executive Officer of the temple.

The EO would verify the antecedents of the applicants and send his/her report along with the applications to the Commissioner of Endowments. The Commissioner of Endowments in turn shall scrutinise the report of the Executive Officer and send the report to the Government, she said.