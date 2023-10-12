HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Appireddy participates in housewarming ceremony at Perecherla under Pedalandariki Illu scheme

Photos in DCX

October 12, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Government Whip in the Council Lella Appireddy participated in the housewarming ceremony held at Perecherla layout in Medikonduru mandal on Thursday as part of handing over five lakh houses to the beneficiaries under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme by the Andhra Pradesh government across the State.

They were not just houses but emerging new colonies, he said. 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave house sites and then constructed houses on them for the poor, which became an asset for the beneficiaries. ‘’The Chief Minister has also been providing health and education facilities for people and ensuring their welfare. With this confidence, the YSR Congress Party is hoping to win all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State in the coming elections,’‘ Mr. Appireddy said.. 

He said all the leaders in the undivided Guntur district (present Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts) have been working with coordination for the elections. They will create more awareness among the public on the welfare schemes implemented and the development activities undertaken by the Chief Minister, in the coming days, he added. 

Guntur district Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and other officials and leaders participated in the programme.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / public housing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.