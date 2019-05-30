APPCB issues stop productionorder to Krebs Biochemicals

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has issued orders to stop production at Krebs Biochemicals and Industries Limited at Kothapalli in Kasimkota mandal, after finding evidence on violation of emission norms.

The action followed a series of complaints on discharge of untreated effluents outside the factory premises leading to severe surface water contamination from the villagers in the vicinity, social activist and former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma, Human Rights Forum (HRF) general secretary V.S. Krishna and others said.

Show-cause notice

The notice was issued on vide order No.7025.PCB/ZO-VSKP/Tech/2011-109 dated May 9. The action followed a show-cause notice issued by the regional office of the APPCB on September 25, 2018 for non-compliance of directions issued by the board.

“We also found high odour nuisance within the industry premises,” the notice pointed out.

Sources told The Hindu that the head office of the pollution control board would allow resumption of production only after compliance of its stipulations on discharge of effluents.

‘Register criminal case’

Meanwhile, Mr. Sarma and Mr. Krishna demanded registration of a criminal case against the management and its prosecution for causing heavy pollution in the area close to the biochemical plant.

The biochemical unit was in operation by producing serratiopeptidase, a proteolytic enzyme with fibrinolytic, anti-edemic, and anti-inflammatory activity, to the tune of two to 2.5 tonne per month. During enquiry by the PCB officials, it was found that the power plant was not functioning and only one coal-fired boiler with a capacity of six tonne per hour was under use.

‘No treatment plant’

A senior official of APPCB told The Hindu that the industrial unit was carrying out its production without operating the effluent treatment plant systems.

To their chagrin, APPCB officials also found that the spray dryer and multiple effects evaporation plant were not in operation and the effluents generated were deposited in unscientifically erected collection sumps and disposed of on to the land for percolation/evaporation without treatment within the premises in low-lying areas near the power plant and on hilly terrains near the effluent collection tanks.

Another blatant violation of rules was the conveying of effluents from process and utilities through damaged open drain system and collecting it below the ground level collection sumps.

The sumps were also found to be full of scum and sludge and up to brim.