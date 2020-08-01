APNGOs’ association welcomes three capitals proposal

APNGOs Association State associate president Chowdary Purushottam Naidu said that employees from all the 13 districts were in favour of three capital proposal as it would do justice to all the regions of the State. Addressing a media conference here, he said that the except Visakhapatnam city, remaining north Andhra region was completely backward and now it would get benefited with the establishment of Executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

“Migration of people from Srikakulam district will come down with the availability of jobs in the region itself. It is going to be a major boon for all sections of the society,” said Mr. Purushottam Naidu. APNGOs’ Association leaders Hanumanthu Sairam and R.Venugopal were among those present.