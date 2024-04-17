APLA office-bearer nominated to Central panel on public libraries

April 17, 2024 08:37 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Library Association (APLA) general secretary Raavi Sarada has been nominated as member of a committee on “Development Plan for Public Libraries in India: Vision for 2047”.

In a statement on Tuesday, APLA vice-president V. Keshava Rao said Ms. Sarada was informed about it through an official communication by B. V. Sharma, Director-General of Raja Rammohan Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

RRRLF has been serving relentlessly since 1977 with regard to upliftment and betterment of the public library system and services across the country in collaboration with State Governments.

Mr. Keshava Rao said Ms. Sarada, in her capacity as the APLA general secretary, the editor of a fortnightly brought out by the association, Principal of Pathuri Nagabhushanam Library Training Centre and secretary of the Sarvotham Grandhalaya Sangham, has been working zealously for last four decades to develop libraries and to promote the habit of reading and lifelong learning among people and to make the library the pulse of the community, a place where learning and leisure intertwine.