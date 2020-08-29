APICD Board constituted for implementing Vizag-Chennai industrial corridor project

The order comes into effect from August 28

In a significant step towards the operationalisation of AP Industrial Corridor Development Act, 2017 (APICDA), the Andhra Pradesh government has constituted the AP Industrial Corridor Development Authority, APICD Board and an executive committee with effect from August 28 in pursuance of the proposals submitted by the director of Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor Development Project, according to G.O. MS No.46 issued by Special Chief Secretary (industries and commerce) R. Karikal Valaven.

The APICD Board has the Chief Minister as Chairman and Minister for Industries and Commerce as the vice-chairman and Minister for Finance, Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary/Principal Secretaries-finance, revenue, municipal administration, water resources, energy and Panchayat Raj (PR) and APIIC vice-chairman as members.

The Special Chief Secretary (industries and commerce) will be member-secretary of the Board and APICD Authority commissioner it's CEO. The executive committee will be chaired by Special Chief Secretary (industries and commerce) and have Special Secretary (Finance), Director of Town and Country Planning, Roads and Buildings Department chief engineer, Chief Electrical Inspector of the Government of AP, PR Commissioner and APIIC vice-chairman as members and APICD Authority Commissioner as member-convener.