APICD Board constituted for implementing Vizag-Chennai industrial corridor project

In a significant step towards the operationalisation of AP Industrial Corridor Development Act, 2017 (APICDA), the Andhra Pradesh government has constituted the AP Industrial Corridor Development Authority, APICD Board and an executive committee with effect from August 28 in pursuance of the proposals submitted by the director of Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor Development Project, according to G.O. MS No.46 issued by Special Chief Secretary (industries and commerce) R. Karikal Valaven.
The APICD Board has the Chief Minister as Chairman and Minister for Industries and Commerce as the vice-chairman and Minister for Finance, Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary/Principal Secretaries-finance, revenue, municipal administration, water resources, energy and Panchayat Raj (PR) and APIIC vice-chairman as members.
The Special Chief Secretary (industries and commerce) will be member-secretary of the Board and APICD Authority commissioner it's CEO. The executive committee will be chaired by Special Chief Secretary (industries and commerce) and have Special Secretary (Finance), Director of Town and Country Planning, Roads and Buildings Department chief engineer, Chief Electrical Inspector of the Government of AP, PR Commissioner and APIIC vice-chairman as members and APICD Authority Commissioner as member-convener.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath