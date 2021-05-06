APFDC de-merger plan approved

The government on Wednesday approved the final de-merger of staff, assets and liabilities of the A.P. Forest Development Corporation (APFDC) in accordance with Schedule IX of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, as per the recommendations of the expert committee led by retired IAS officer Sheela Bhide.

A G.O. MS No. 25 was issued to this effect by Secretary (environment, forests and science and technology) G.S.R.K.R. Vijay Kumar.

It was stated that the de-merger plan had been approved by the Government of Telangana, and permission was given for the formation of Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited.

The Vice-Chairman & Managing Director (VC&MD) of the APFDC informed that the final allocation of employees was made between the the FDCs as on June 2, 2014, and the joint proceedings were issued on January 2, 2016.

A Chartered Accountancy firm appointed as per an agreement reached by the A.P. and Telangana FDCs finalised the distribution of beedi leaf funds available in the undivided APFDC on the basis of net revenue for 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons, refunds of undistributed revenue made by the DFOs and interest earned on FDs in the previous years. The VC&MD of APFDC was instructed to take necessary action.