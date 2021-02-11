Apex court stays HC order on functionaries, advocates representing A.P.

High Court had sought explanation from CM over contempt proceedings

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed an order passed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court questioning the wisdom of the legislature, the government, the Chief Minister and advocates representing the State.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde and Justice A.S. Bopanna and Justice V. Ramasubramanian stayed the order after hearing the submissions by Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, who appeared for the State.

Mission Build A.P.

The High Court order was passed on December 30, 2020 after the State government filed an application seeking recusal of the judge on the ground that he had prejudged the issue even without hearing the State. The judgment was related to the auction of government properties under the Mission Build Andhra Pradesh programme.

In its order, the High Court sought an explanation from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him, even as it claimed that the statements made in the application were untrue.

The judiciary and the executive in the State have been at loggerheads for some time, with the Supreme Court being moved over a number of issues including the construction of guest houses and the Amravati land scam among others.