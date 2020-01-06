APERC public hearings from Jan. 7 on power tariff proposals

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) is conducting public hearings on the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) of Discoms and proposed tariff for the financial year 2020-21 at Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Vijayawada, Kadapa and Tirupati starting on January 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 respectively.

They already filed the ARR and tariff proposals in December 2019.

While reviewing the preparedness for the public hearings, on Sunday, APERC Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy said the commission was striving hard to strike a balance between the interest of all consumers and power utilities and help the government in supplying quality power to consumers at affordable rates, thereby contributing to the overall economic development of the State.

The commission also attached due priority to nine-hour free power supply to the farm sector during day time and ensuring the right mix of power from various sources in the total portfolio to optimise the power purchase costs.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy observed that the commission viewed the consumers as a pivot in the whole tariff exercise and the public hearings were meant to ensure transparency in fixing tariffs.

He further said the power utilities should focus on new initiatives and technologies and best practices being adopted in advanced countries for improving capabilities and achieving efficiencies in power generation, distribution and consumption.

Besides, emphasis should be laid on energy conservation and energy efficiency measures, he exhorted.

Meanwhile, Energy Secretary N. Srikant instructed the top officials of power utilities to take necessary steps for the successful conduct of the public hearings.